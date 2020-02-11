WWE SmackDown Women's title match not taking place in Saudi Arabia

Looks like the plan has changed (Pic source: WWE)

WWE made history last year with the first-ever women's match to ever take place in Saudi Arabia (Lacey Evans and Natalya being the two female pro wrestlers). But it looks like the company isn't keen on following up with the feat this time around.

When Carmella won the #1 contenders match last week on SmackDown against Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Dana Brooke, many had had the notion that she would be facing Bayley at the upcoming Super ShowDown PPV.

WWE have just quietly confirmed a women’s match for their next event in Saudi Arabia



The winner of tonight’s Fatal Four-Way will face Bayley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at Super ShowDown.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WhFSIVDP8o — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 8, 2020

It seems as though the plan has now changed and the match will now take place on this week's episode of SmackDown (in Vancouver).

At the end of last week's episode, Carmella was attacked by Bayley as a way to set up their match. Keeping with the storyline continuity, The Princess of Staten Island posted pictures displaying her friendship with Bayley and along with a caption that declared that "BayMella is truly dead".

This is not the first time that Carmella has gone after the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. She was the champion back in 2018 and held it for 130 days before losing it to Charlotte Flair. Bayley's title reign has now completed 123 days.

It'll be interesting to see how things progress in this feud going forward. Will Carmella become a two-time WWE SmackDown Women's Champion or will Bayley reign supreme?