WWE Sold? how much is the company worth?

WWE selling is one of the most trending topics in the world today, irrespective of whether people know about Pro Wrestling or not. The rumors of the company being up for sale sparked over the past few days ever since Vince McMahon announced his return to the board of directors a few months after announcing his retirement.

WWE was a regional and privately owned promotion. Vince McMahon took over the company from his father and made it a global phenomenon. The company was privately owned by McMahon until it became public on October 19, 1999. According to Macrotrends, as of 10th January 2023, the World Wrestling Entertainment is valued at a staggering $6.534 billion, with a revenue of $1.095 billion. This is a massive jump in valuation, as the company was valued at $5 billion in the year 2020.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo June 17, 2022- Stephanie McMahon was named Interim CEO



July 22, 2022- Stephanie was named Chairwoman and Co-CEO



Jan 10, 2023- Stephanie resigns as WWE co-CEO and Vince McMahon named Executive Chairman.



Updated Timeline.



This whole story has been playing out fast. June 17, 2022- Stephanie McMahon was named Interim CEO July 22, 2022- Stephanie was named Chairwoman and Co-CEOJan 10, 2023- Stephanie resigns as WWE co-CEO and Vince McMahon named Executive Chairman. Updated Timeline. This whole story has been playing out fast. https://t.co/4DIT6d4xrD

Vince McMahon announced his retirement a few days prior to SummerSlam 2022 following hush money and sexual harassment allegations. He made a sudden return to the company less than a week ago and has instantly made many changes to the board.

WWE Sold? Multiple superstars will reportedly leave the company if sold to Saudi Arabia

Since Vince McMahon returned to the company, many changes have taken place internally. Since the boss returning, many people left the company. McMahon brought in George Barrios and Kristin Wilson to the board with two directors for the post of Vince McMahon's time leaving the company.

As of today, the daughter of the Chairman, Stephanie McMahon has stepped down as Co-CEO of the WWE, leaving Nick Khan the CEO of the company. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, multiple WWE superstars are ready to leave the company if it is sold to investors in Saudi Arabia.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



I'll have more on There have been multiple wrestlers who have told me they'd leave WWE if the company ends up being Saudi Arabia-led.I'll have more on FightfulSelect.com today, as well as List & Ya Boy at 3 PM EST. There have been multiple wrestlers who have told me they'd leave WWE if the company ends up being Saudi Arabia-led.I'll have more on FightfulSelect.com today, as well as List & Ya Boy at 3 PM EST.

With news of a reportedly WWE being sold to a Saudi Arabia Public Investment Firm trending for the past 12-15 hours, famous combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani claims the news of the company being sold to Saudi Arabia isn't true. However, WWE is still looking for firms that would be interested in buying the company.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say.



The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing. Contrary to reports stating otherwise last night, there is no deal in place at this precise moment for WWE to be sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund or any entity, sources say. The organization is still exploring all options, I’m told. Developing.

With Stephanie McMahon stepping down, one doesn't know what future is left for Paul ''Triple H'' Levesque as the Head of Creative. Since taking over, Levesque has brought back many superstars that were released under McMahon. However, where the shows are concerned, Triple H has received a lot of praise and love from the fans on a weekly basis. The ratings are high and the company has made some record revenue in the past few months.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes