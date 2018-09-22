Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Spoiler: NXT Star injured at recent tapings 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
1.39K   //    22 Sep 2018, 01:30 IST

Britt Baker made her debut in NXT
What's the story?

Britt Baker finally made her long-awaited NXT debut as part of the recent batch of NXT tapings but it definitely didn't go to plan for the real-life dentist.

In case you didn't know...

Britt Baker is the girlfriend of Undisputed Era star Adam Cole and has been making waves on the Independent Circuit over the past few years as well as studying to become a dentist. Baker recently graduated as a fully accredited dentist but still wrestles in her spare time.

Many of the WWE Universe expected the former Champion to be one of the women called in for the Mae Young Classic, but interestingly Baker didn't need to be part of the tournament to make it to NXT since she's been on WWE's radar for a number of years.

The heart of the matter

Baker made her debut on NXT as part of last night's tapings at Full Sail University which take the show all the way up to Evolution. Baker took on former NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler and when the match ended prematurely, the crowd believed that it was part of the show, before it was later revealed that Baker had suffered a dislocated shoulder.

Baker will be sidelined over the next few weeks as WWE assesses her injury, but it's thought that now she has made her debut on the NXT brand she could be seen as the newest addition to the locker room. Her boyfriend Adam Cole also Tweeted out his support following her injury.

What's next?

It is unknown as to how long Baker will be on the sidelines for, but when she makes her return it's obvious that she will be one of the front-runners in WWE's Women's Division.

Do you think Baker is a decent addition to the NXT Women's Division? Have your say in the comments section below...

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
