WWE Spoilers: Asuka to defend the NXT Women's Championship next week

There will be two Championship matches to look forward to next week.

by Harald Math News 23 Feb 2017, 13:06 IST

Does Peyton stand a chance?

What’s the story?

Last night’s NXT episode kicked off with the triple threat match to decide a new number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship, and it was Peyton Royce who managed to outlast Ember Moon and Liv Morgan to earn the shot after pinning Morgan following a Northern Lights Suplex.

The title match has been confirmed for next week’s episode, a show that is looking increasingly stacked.

Does Peyton Royce have a chance to dethrone Asuka as NXT Women’s Champion? The odds are most certainly against the Australian considering she couldn’t get the job done at TakeOver: San Antonio in what was a glorified handicap match alongside Billie Kay. Any man or woman with two hands has a fighting chance, however.

In case you didn’t know...

Peyton Royce and Billie Kay have become a surprisingly integral part of NXT television as The Iconic Duo, taking what was generally considered to be as generic an NXT gimmick as you will find (dismissive BFF heels) and adding enough of a twist to it to stand out on their own.

The two have experienced little success in their attempts to take the NXT Women’s Championship away from Asuka, however, failing to do so when they had a two-on-one advantage following their destruction of Nikki Cross in the four-way at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio.

The heart of the matter

Peyton Royce now has another opportunity at the Championship but this time it will be one-on-one. Nobody is giving Peyton a chance but with Billie Kay always around, it is difficult to entirely rule out The Venus Fly Trap.

Asuka is closing in on a full year as Champion, however, and many are expecting The Empress of Tomorrow to defend the championship against Ember Moon in some capacity over WrestleMania weekend.

What’s next?

Royce will challenge for the Championship next week on what looks like an immensely stacked episode of NXT. Elsewhere on the show #DIY will receive their rematch for the NXT Tag Team Championships against The Authors of Pain, meaning we have two Championship matches to look forward to next week.

Sportskeeda’s take

Peyton Royce doesn’t stand a chance in this match, does she? Royce and Kay are entertaining characters but so clearly behind Asuka, Nikki Cross and Ember Moon in the ring that it would be the shock of all shocks if Asuka’s near one-year reign as champion ends at the hands of Peyton Royce.

We’ll be tuning in to see what happens, but we fully expect Peyton Royce to be staring up at the lights when all is said and done.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com