WWE Spoilers: Superstar loses in a 'Loser Leaves NXT' match during recent tapings

23 Feb 2017

During the latest NXT Tapings, "The Drifter" Elias Samson was involved in a 'Loser Leaves NXT' match with Kassius Ohno, which he lost, as noted by Wrestlinginc. It is not known as of yet if this means that he is headed to the main roster.

Jeffrey Daniel Sciullo signed with NXT back in early 2014 and made his NXT debut in April under the ring name Elias Samson the same year. He has been wrestling in the Development Territory of WWE ever since.

While Samson has faced stars such as Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor during his time in NXT, he is not considered a Main Event star and has been used mostly as an enhancement talent so far.

You can watch Samson’s match with Shinsuke Nakamura below:

As noted by the site, Samson lost in the 'Loser leaves NXT' match and it now appears his stint with NXT coming to an end. After the match, his opponent Ohno destroyed his guitar, symbolising the end of the 'The Drifter' in NXT.

The episode involving presumably the finale NXT match of Samson is expected to air on March 8th. There is no word yet on what the future holds for the NXT star after that.

However, it's widely believed he will be called to the Main Roster after the event, possibilities are that he may stay in NXT considering we haven't seen much development in his character in recent time.

The picture involving Samson's future is not so clear at the moment as there are many possibilities of what WWE may do with him. Whatever they have in mind for the Drifter would only be revealed after the episode is aired.

