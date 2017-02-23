WWE Spoilers: Superstar re-debuts on NXT television

The man formerly known as Chris Hero looked to make a statement on NXT television tonight.

“That Young Knockout Kid,” Kassius Ohno

What’s the story?

Kassius Ohno made his official re-debut on NXT television tonight.

In case you didn’t know...

Kassius Ohno – who may be better known worldwide as Chris Hero – was a part of the NXT brand previously from July of 2012 to November of 2013. His gimmick was that of a methodical technician who enjoyed inflicting pain on his opponents before knocking them out with his Roaring Elbow finishing move.

Ohno’s previous run with NXT was marred by his, “lack of commitment,” to the physical conditioning portion of the job. Hero was always a larger athlete and reportedly never enjoyed working out. He was released in November of 2013 but has made it clear to everyone in the past that he was told that the door was open in the future.

The heart of the matter

The main event of NXT television tonight saw Bobby Roode doing what he must, to defend himself, as well as not giving in until he was victorious over No Way Jose. After the match, Roode continued to attack Jose, focusing on his left knee, which was the knee he focused on in order to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura to become NXT Champion.

Kassius Ohno’s music hit and Roode hightailed it away from the ring as Ohno grabbed a microphone. He mentioned that wherever his professional wrestling career has taken him, he’s taken what he wanted. Bobby Roode has what Ohno wants, which is the NXT Championship.

Roode actually started acting like he was going to entertain the idea of Ohno’s challenge as he inched closer towards the ring. Ohno turned his back momentarily, allowing Roode to attack him from behind, taking out his knee as well.

What’s next?

Kassius Ohno wrestled on the next set of NXT tapings, which took place tonight. His first match back with the company will be on the March 8th episode of NXT.

Sportskeeda’s take

It was wonderful to see Ohno back in an NXT ring, and it makes us very hopeful for the future of the brand. Ohno brings a level of star power to NXT, as well as impressive credentials as arguably one of the very best professional wrestlers in the world.

If you’ve never seen Kassius Ohno in action, make sure to tune into NXT on March 8th, and keep an open mind. His appearance can be deceiving, but we assure you that he is one of the very best in-ring technicians in the world today.

With the current push of Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, it’s encouraging for his future with the company, as they are more accepting of less than perfect physiques now.

