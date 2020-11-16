Alexa Bliss' fiance: 5 things you didn't know about Ryan Cabrera 

It was announced earlier today that former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was engaged to Ryan Cabrera. The couple have been together for just over a year and it now appears that they have decided the time is right to start thinking about marriage.

This isn't the first time Alexa Bliss has been looking to head down the aisle, since the former NXT star was engaged to fellow WWE performer Murphy back in 2017. The couple's relationship has since ended amicably and the duo have remained good friends.

Many WWE fans have been questioning who Ryan Cabrera is over the past 24 hours. So, here are just five facts to bring everyone up to speed with Alexa Bliss' fiance.

#5 Alexa Bliss' fiance is good friends with The Miz

Ryan Cabrera's name has only recently been linked to WWE because of his relationship with Alexa Bliss, but the former Rubix Groove lead singer is also good friends with The Miz.

Cabrera even appeared on several episodes of Miz and Mrs., where he has shown just how close he is to both The Miz and his wife Maryse.

Advertisement

somehow i feel like i accidentally willed ryan cabrera and avril lavigne dressing as the miz and maryse into existence. pic.twitter.com/v1n2aj4eyV — james mckenna (@chillhartman) October 22, 2017

Alexa Bliss actually revealed on The Bella Twins' Podcast back in August that it was The Miz that brought the two stars together before they officially began dating.

"So, Miz, who's best friends with Ryan called him and asked about him dating Alexa Bliss and Ryan had no clue who I was. Miz ended up telling him it's a girl he works with. Then we started chatting and he asked me to go to one of his shows and asks where I'm from.

"I tell him I'm in Orlando and he says he was flying to Orlando at the time for a show. I thought, 'Maybe' because I know how musicians are, I've dated them before. I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down, but we continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing."

Cabrera and Bliss have tried to keep their relationship as private as possible over the past year. However, the recent engagement announcement shows that the duo are now happy for their relationship to be in the public eye.