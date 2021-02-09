WWE Star Bayley's fiance Aaron Solow joins AEW's Nightmare Family

Aaron Solow was once seen as a prospect in WWE when he was chosen as an alternate in the Cruiserweight Classic a few years ago. But he has recently gained prominence in AEW. He is now officially a member of the Nightmare Family, so fans can expect to see more of him on AEW programming.

WWE star Bayley's fiance has made several appearances for Vince McMahon's company in the past. But in recent months, he has been competing on AEW Dark. Solow has proven his worth on the Tuesday night show, and Cody Rhodes took to his Twitter account to announce that Solow has now joined The Nightmare Family.

The group currently consists of Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, DDP, Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Nick Comoroto, Billy Gunn, and Austin Gunn. It's fair to state that Solow is joining a stable that's full of many notable names.

By adding him to this group, Rhodes and AEW are demonstrating that they think Solow has a lot of potential. It seems like he has a bright future with the company.

Aaron Solow and WWE star Bayley are finding success in two different companies

Nick Solow in AEW

Bayley and Aaron Solow have been dating for several years, and the couple has announced that they are engaged. Solow has wrestled on WWE programming in the past, but he wasn't signed to an official contract.

As a result, he moved on from the company, and he has delivered several remarkable performances on AEW Dark. Now that Solow has joined forces with Cody Rhodes, he could make his AEW Dynamite debut sooner rather than later.

Thank you all for making this past Thursday a special one. pic.twitter.com/Jh8IfKvHM9 — Aaron Solow (@aaronsolow) February 7, 2021

Bayley and Solow are heading in different directions in their careers, but they're both finding success in their own ways.