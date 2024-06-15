WWE star to become champion at Clash at the Castle with major loophole at play? Exploring the possibility 

Bayley is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against hometown favorite Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle this weekend in Glasgow, Scotland. Leading up to the event, the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured an intriguing development.

During the show, Niven's tag team partner, Chelsea Green, faced Naomi in singles action. However, something Chelsea said before the bout caught everyone's attention, suggesting she could be walking out of Glasgow as the new WWE Women's Champion.

She mentioned that once Piper Niven defeats Bayley at Clash at the Castle, 'they' will hold the WWE Women's Championship together. In this scenario, Chelsea could share possession of the title and may even occasionally defend it.

Piper Niven shows respect to Bayley ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle

Piper Niven will be desperate to get her hands on Bayley this weekend at Clash at the Castle as she aims to win the WWE Women's Championship for the first time in her career. However, despite the tension, they have plenty of mutual respect.

In a recent interview, Niven had some kind words for The Role Model. She stated that Bayley always brings out the best in her opponents, and she has a lot of respect for her.

Niven expressed her confidence, saying that while she respects Bayley, she believes she will defeat her and become the new women's champion.

"I think [Bayley] is incredibly talented. I think she brings out the best in her opponents and I really think that is that's something that should be respected not just as a fan but as a fellow performer and you really admire the people that work like that and another performer like that comes to mind, Shawn Michaels, so I really do have a lot of respect for her, but with that in mind I'll try and keep that respect in mind when I'm drilling her head into the mat and taking her belt off her," Niven said.

It will be interesting to see how this match plays out and which of these two talented women emerges from Glasgow as the champion.