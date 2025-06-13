WWE star to become two-time King of the Ring winner and dethrone Gunther at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility 

The WWE King of the Ring tournament 2025 is currently ongoing. The Stamford-based promotion has declared that the winner of this year's KOTR tournament will receive a World title shot at SummerSlam.

Ad

There are already many possibilities regarding the winner, as anything can happen. Amid this, one of the anticipations for the King of the Ring tournament is the mystery participant, which has yet to be revealed.

While revealing the brackets, a match was announced in which Sheamus, Rusev, and Bronson Reed would compete. Additionally, a mystery star will join them, making it a Fatal-Four Way match. In a rare possibility, Wade Barrett might reveal himself as the final member of the KOTR tournament and emerge as the two-time King of the Ring winner.

Ad

Trending

For those unaware, Wade Barrett is a former winner of this prestigious tournament, having won it in 2015. During that time, he further started calling himself King Barrett. Though the Bad News Barrett is currently part of WWE's commentary team.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, he remained open for one last match in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Thus, it's conceivable that he might begin a brief final run in the company by entering the King of the Ring tournament and winning it for the second time.

This will earn him a title shot, potentially leading to Wade vs. Gunther at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Meanwhile, even if Barrett somehow does the unthinkable by winning the King of the Ring tournament, he might still fail to dethrone The Ring General at SummerSlam this year.

Ad

Overall, the bracket of mystery participants raises significant assumptions among the WWE Universe. Now, we have to wait for the upcoming episode of the Netflix show to see what surprise Triple H has in store for us.

Gunther once extended a major invitation to the former WWE King of the Ring winner

Last December, Gunther made some statements about adding a new member to the Imperium faction. While discussing this, he extended an invitation to Wade Barrett to join him and Ludwig Kaiser.

Ad

The World Heavyweight Champion made this affirmation during the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 post-show press conference. The Ring General said:

"We talked about that before around here. Ludwig and I are both under the assumption that Wade would be a very fitting member."

Expand Tweet

Although this scenario never came to fruition, it appears that Gunther is somewhat inquisitive about working with Wade Barrett in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Love Verma Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.



Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.



Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!