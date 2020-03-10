WWE star Braun Strowman sends vital Coronavirus warning [WATCH]

WWE's Braun Strowman

Whether it's newspapers, television, radio or any other kind of media, there's no escaping the biggest story sweeping the world right now - Coronavirus.

With over 100,000 cases reported worldwide and, sadly, a rising number of fatalities, COVID-19 has been causing mayhem, panic and disruption in countries across the globe.

Health professionals are warning members of the public to remain vigilant and to retain a common sense approach to personal hygiene, not least when it comes to washing their hands.

It's understandable that very few industries remain untouched by COVID-19 itself, or at least the impact it leaves in its wake. Sporting events - such as football and boxing matches - have either been postponed or ordered to be staged behind closed doors so as to avoid a mass gathering of people in a public environment.

While there has yet to be any known, considerable impact on WWE in relation to COVID-19 such as cancellations or any other drastic courses of action, it is only natural that the global multimedia giant wants to play its part in spreading the awareness of how to help combat it. On Tuesday they did exactly that, and in a 'giant' way indeed!

Former Intercontinental Champion and fan favorite, Braun Strowman took to social media to issue an important message for fans; after all, the biggest set of hands in WWE need to be kept clean, too!

Let’s all take care of each other by taking proper precautions. Practice good hygiene ...and WASH THESE HANDS!!!! pic.twitter.com/E00Jr0JhmK — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 10, 2020

While the global impact of Coronavirus is damaging and, at times, tragic, there's little doubt that WWE have at least done their bit to keep a smile on people's faces - not least Strowman, who clearly wants to ensure COVID-19 'Gets These Hands!'