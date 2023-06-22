WWE star claims he will prevent Logan Paul from winning MITB

Will Logan Paul become Mr. Money in the Bank? Not if a certain RAW Superstar has anything to say about it.

After six WWE Superstars qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, the recent episode of RAW saw Logan Paul stroll out to the ring to reveal that he's been added as the seventh participant in the matchup.

This brought out the other participants in the match, which led to a big brawl between the seven men. The RAW segment ended with Logan Paul standing tall and many fans fearing that he might leave London with the Money in the Bank briefcase. But one superstar is seemingly making it his mission to ensure this doesn't happen.

Ricochet took to social media to dispel the idea of The Maverick from winning the Money in the Bank ladder match next weekend, going as far as to say he'll make sure that Paul doesn't win this match, tweeting out:

"I'll make sure this NEVER happens," Ricochet said in a tweet.

What would WWE look like if Logan Paul wins the Money in the Bank briefcase?

If somehow Logan Paul captures the Money in the Bank briefcase next weekend at the namesake PLE, it will surely ruffle the feathers among many in the WWE Universe.

Being a part-time talent, The Maverick will be able to come and go with the briefcase, with the audience having no clue when he might appear next. While many don't like Paul, it would create an element of unpredictability when it comes to the briefcase this year.

But when push comes to shove, a fan favorite would be the right choice. If it's not Logan Paul or Ricochet, the WWE Universe wants LA Knight to win the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

What do you make of Ricochet's tweet? Do you think Paul has a chance of winning Money in the Bank next weekend? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes