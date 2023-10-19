WWE star to devise mega plan against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series? Exploring the possibility 

Currently, Rey Mysterio is under threat from multiple sides in WWE. While the luchador and his faction, LWO, are involved in a rivalry with Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits, Mysterio was recently called out by YouTuber-turned WWE Superstar, Logan Paul.

After beating Dillon Danis in a boxing match, Paul mentioned he would return to WWE, and challenge Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship. On Friday, when Paul returns to SmackDown, he is expected to lay the foundations for this feud. However, there is also a chance that Paul's return might put Mysterio in danger, even if he beats the YouTuber.

Given Logan wanted to team up with Dominik Mysterio, if the former loses to Rey, he can set up a match between Dominik and Rey at Survivor Series. The contest between the duo would make sense, because Dominik currently holds the North American Championship, whereas Rey is the United States Champion.

Also, since they belong to different brands, a potential clash at Survivor Series would be a treat. The last time Dominik and Rey clashed at WrestleMania 39, fans were left awestruck by their match. Hence, if they clash at Survivor Series, one can only imagine the response they would get.

Rey Mysterio recently showed respect to Logan Paul

When Logan Paul made his WWE debut, fans were not sure of what to expect from the YouTuber-turned-wrestler. However, Paul grabbed this opportunity and proved his doubters wrong by excelling in professional wrestling. In a short period from 2021 till now, Paul has emerged as a great talent in WWE.

While some would agree, and some deny it, WWE legend Rey Mysterio belongs to the former group. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, the luchador mentioned Paul has gained the respect of the WWE roster. He said:

"I think the buzz was like, a little standoff-ish, a little cold. But I think, slowly, the more he was around, and the more we saw he was taking this to heart, then we started to give that respect," the 2023 WWE Hall of Famer spoke about Logan Paul. "That's how it is. We embrace, you know. People that walk in from another world into our sport, it happens in any sport I would believe. But he has gained the respect from all of us." [1:48:06 to 1:48:34]

While Rey Mysterio showed respect to Paul, on SmackDown this Friday, the 48-year-old won't back down from a challenge if Paul throws one. It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion builds the feud between Paul and Mysterio.

Recommended Video John Cena's weirdest WWE matches