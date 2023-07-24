WWE star dislikes Money in the Bank concept, says he isn't scared of Damian Priest (Exclusive)

Damian Priest won the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, meaning he can challenge for a WWE singles title whenever he likes. Gunther, the Intercontinental Champion, believes the MITB concept gives the briefcase holder an unfair advantage over current champions.

Money in the Bank winners are allowed to cash in their contract on a champion of their choosing. That means Priest could decide to face Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship when the Austrian least expects it, including immediately after a match.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther explained why he dislikes Money in the Bank so much:

"No, I'm not concerned. I think, in general, it should make every champion a little bit uneasy when it's Money in the Bank season, but I also think it's a very shortcut way to success. In my opinion, a champion has to be identified in a singles match in competition in finding out who the better man on the day in the ring is, and not about the timing of when I can take my shortcut." [4:43 – 5:17]

Watch the video above to hear Gunther's thoughts on the idea of facing Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns one day. He also clarified whether Giovanni Vinci has a future in Imperium.

Gunther elaborates on his dislike of Money in the Bank

Throughout the years, most Money in the Bank holders have taken advantage of weakened champions to cash in their contracts at the perfect time. In 2015, for example, Sheamus ended Roman Reigns' first world title reign just five minutes and 15 seconds after it began.

Despite having issues with the MITB cash-in strategy, Gunther reiterated that he is not worried about Damian Priest potentially targeting his title:

"It's a situation that, I don't know, I don't agree with, but it is what it is. We've gotta deal with that, but I'm not very concerned, no." [5:19 – 5:29]

Moving forward, Gunther is expected to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. Damian Priest is not currently advertised to compete at this year's Biggest Party of the Summer.

What do you make of the MITB concept? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on August 6, 2023, from 5:30 am IST.

