WWE star to double-cross Liv Morgan at Royal Rumble and break up with The Judgment Day? Speculating potential move

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently lost the Women’s World Championship to Rhea Ripley. Along with the title, her support system in The Judgment Day also seems to be crumbling down. Moreover, there is a chance that The Miracle Kid could get betrayed by Raquel Rodriguez at the Royal Rumble.

The 34-year-old star is a good friend of Liv Morgan’s. The duo previously held the Women’s Tag Team Championship together as well. Rodriguez returned after a seven-month-long hiatus at Bad Blood and helped Morgan retain her title by attacking Rhea Ripley.

She later joined The Judgment Day and provided further protection to her tag team partner. Moreover, she also handled the offense, injuring The Eradicator in the process.

Although Liv Morgan definitely benefited from Rodriguez’s arrival, the opposite isn’t true. Rodriguez has yet to fight an important match as a singles superstar, especially considering that she was one of the participants in the 2024 Elimination Chamber.

Moreover, the duo of Morgan and the 34-year-old star doesn’t seem to be as effective anymore as they previously failed to beat Women’s Tag Team Champions, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. Thus, The Judgment Day’s bodyguard could betray Morgan and eliminate her in the Royal Rumble. Moreover, she could also leave the faction once she gets into a feud with her friend. While this is a significant turn the story can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Liv Morgan may soon ditch Dominik Mysterio

Almost immediately after Liv Morgan lost her world title to Mami, her on-screen boyfriend Dominik Mysterio tried to get back with The Eradicator. While Rhea Ripley low-blowed Dom in response, his actions had already drawn a wedge between him and Morgan.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, Mysterio tried to apologize for his actions and gave The Miracle Kid a bouquet. However, the former Women’s World Champion didn’t look forgiving at all despite saying that she had no problems whatsoever.

Thus, there is a chance that the inaugural Women’s Crown Jewel Champion will cut her 'Daddy Dom' off soon. This could also mean that Morgan would either leave The Judgment Day or get Dom thrown out of the faction. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for LivDom.

