WWE star to be fired from The Judgment Day immediately after losing title at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE SummerSlam Night One featured The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defending their Women’s Tag Team Championship against the unlikely duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Both veterans have been at the top of their game since WrestleMania season as individuals, and their pairing has been making headlines all around the world.Flair and Bliss managed to garner a lot of attention with their performance once again, picking a victory by pinning Roxanne Perez to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. With new champions crowned, several new storylines and matches can now be featured in the women’s tag team division.However, one major tag team might get disbanded after The Biggest Party of the Summer. Since Roxanne Perez was the one being pinned on the show, Raquel Rodriguez could end up kicking her out of The Judgment Day to push the story further and add some intrigue storyline.A potential twist like this could add depth to the women’s division by giving young talent like Perez the chance to showcase her singles skills on the main roster. A showdown against Raquel Rodriguez might be the perfect way to push things further and provide fans with a major singles feud on RAW.Furthermore, this could increase interest if Dominik Mysterio gets involved, leaving his love for Liv Morgan in question, finally putting The Judgment Day’s unity to the test. WWE star Roxanne Perez recently addressed being part of The Judgment Day Roxanne Perez was initially introduced to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor, and the story became more interesting from there. Liv Morgan suffered a brutal injury during a match on RAW and ended up being out of action, with Perez replacing her in the faction.The young star was crowned one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions and has been doing an incredible job since then. In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.Co, the former NXT Women’s Champion discussed being part of The Judgment Day, stating that she was elated to have received this huge opportunity.&quot;Oh my God, I feel like being a part of The Judgment Day has been the best thing for my career, honestly, and who wouldn't wanna be part of The Judgment Day? The most dominant faction in WWE history, you know? So I'm excited, I'm excited to be a champ, and I'm excited to bring all the gold back home on Monday Night RAW.&quot; [H/T WrestlingNews.co]With her loss at WWE SummerSlam, fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.