  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Judgment Day
  • WWE star to be fired from The Judgment Day immediately after losing title at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

WWE star to be fired from The Judgment Day immediately after losing title at SummerSlam? Exploring the possibility

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Aug 03, 2025 00:00 GMT
The Judgment Day backstage [Image Credits: WWE.com]
The Judgment Day backstage [Image Credits: WWE.com]

WWE SummerSlam Night One featured The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez defending their Women’s Tag Team Championship against the unlikely duo of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Both veterans have been at the top of their game since WrestleMania season as individuals, and their pairing has been making headlines all around the world.

Ad

Flair and Bliss managed to garner a lot of attention with their performance once again, picking a victory by pinning Roxanne Perez to become the new Women’s Tag Team Champions. With new champions crowned, several new storylines and matches can now be featured in the women’s tag team division.

However, one major tag team might get disbanded after The Biggest Party of the Summer. Since Roxanne Perez was the one being pinned on the show, Raquel Rodriguez could end up kicking her out of The Judgment Day to push the story further and add some intrigue storyline.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

A potential twist like this could add depth to the women’s division by giving young talent like Perez the chance to showcase her singles skills on the main roster. A showdown against Raquel Rodriguez might be the perfect way to push things further and provide fans with a major singles feud on RAW.

Furthermore, this could increase interest if Dominik Mysterio gets involved, leaving his love for Liv Morgan in question, finally putting The Judgment Day’s unity to the test.

Ad

WWE star Roxanne Perez recently addressed being part of The Judgment Day

Roxanne Perez was initially introduced to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor, and the story became more interesting from there. Liv Morgan suffered a brutal injury during a match on RAW and ended up being out of action, with Perez replacing her in the faction.

The young star was crowned one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions and has been doing an incredible job since then. In a recent interview with WrestlingNews.Co, the former NXT Women’s Champion discussed being part of The Judgment Day, stating that she was elated to have received this huge opportunity.

Ad
"Oh my God, I feel like being a part of The Judgment Day has been the best thing for my career, honestly, and who wouldn't wanna be part of The Judgment Day? The most dominant faction in WWE history, you know? So I'm excited, I'm excited to be a champ, and I'm excited to bring all the gold back home on Monday Night RAW." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]
Ad
youtube-cover

With her loss at WWE SummerSlam, fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

About the author
Ishaan Rathi

Ishaan Rathi

Twitter icon

Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.

Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.

When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications