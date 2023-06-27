WWE star hints he could target Roman Reigns after Money in the Bank

Roman Reigns is currently busy feuding with The Usos following The Bloodline's recent implosion. After Saturday's Money in the Bank event, LA Knight also hopes to have The Tribal Chief in his sights.

Knight will compete in the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match in London, England. If he wins, the 40-year-old will be allowed to challenge for a WWE singles title at a time of his choosing.

On Chris Van Vliet's Insight podcast, Knight hinted that Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is on his radar:

"Well, I mean, we gotta get there first. I don't know that there's so many options there. I mean, you got that brand new World Heavyweight Championship and that's a beautiful piece of gold. But at the same time, I mean, what's bigger and better than being the WWE Champion? And the guy who disrupted years of a title reign? Something to talk about there, I don't know. I [think] there's options. There's options, we'll see. But I gotta get there."

As Knight referenced, he could decide to challenge for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship if he emerges victorious in London.

Based on the 2022 Money in the Bank rules, the 2023 winner would also be allowed to target Austin Theory's United States Championship or Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

LA Knight and Roman Reigns' Money in the Bank matches

Seven matches have been announced for this weekend's event, including Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos. The family vs. family bout is being billed as a Bloodline Civil War tag team match.

In the men's Money in the Bank ladder match, LA Knight will compete against Butch, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, and Shinsuke Nakamura. The former Million Dollar Champion qualified for the seven-man match by defeating Street Profits member Montez Ford on SmackDown.

If Knight's Money in the Bank plan comes to fruition, he could cross paths with Reigns in WWE for the first time. Both men are assigned to the SmackDown brand, but they have never shared the ring together.

Would you like to see LA Knight target Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

