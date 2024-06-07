WWE star needs to take precaution and ditch current ally before massive betrayal on SmackDown 

The A-Town Down Under duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are the current WWE Tag Team Champions. They won the titles in a tag team ladder match at WrestleMania 40.

They have formed a formidable duo since last year. However, now seems the right time for them to split, as Austin Theory needs to ensure he breaks away before Grayson Waller potentially betrays him.

Theory must remain cautious as recent events have suggested Waller might betray him.

Seeds were planted for their eventual break-up during WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory faced Tommaso Ciampa on last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, with Grayson Waller and Johnny Gargano present at ringside.

In the closing stages, while bickering with the commentators, Waller mentioned that Theory was only relevant because of the 'Grayson Waller rub.'

Theory overheard this and was offended, allowing Ciampa the distraction to secure the win.

Austin Theory could turn babyface soon

Austin Theory has experienced a stop-start beginning to his main roster career in WWE. He came onto the scene and quickly became a regular part of the company's programming.

He became Mr. Money in the Bank and even enjoyed a run as the United States Champion. However, his career has hit a rough patch over the last year. He has regained some momentum through his partnership with Grayson Waller.

This could be part of WWE's plan to turn Theory into a babyface. A potential feud with a heel like Waller would help him get over with the fans and solidify his position as a top star.

Major match could be built up for SummerSlam

The dynamic between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller is intriguing right now, and WWE could be planning a potential feud between them.

Losing their tag team titles could be the right move to trigger their eventual split. This could be a great build-up to a major match between the two at a big Premium Live Event like SummerSlam.

