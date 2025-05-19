WWE star to officially join The Judgment Day behind Liv Morgan’s back on RAW next week? Exploring potential hint

The Judgment Day is short of a member again. While JD McDoangh returned to the heel crew after his injury hiatus on RAW after WrestleMania 41, Liv Morgan has now taken a break to work on a Hollywood movie. Interestingly, there is a chance that the faction could recruit Roxanne Perez behind Morgan's back this week on the red brand.

Finn Balor was seen speaking to The Prodigy for two straight weeks in the background of backstage segments. This was uncharacteristic of The Prince since he prefers to maintain contact only with his crew members. Thus, it can be inferred that he was speaking about something important, which could make one believe that Balor is trying to recruit Roxy to The Judgment Day.

While Liv Morgan is away, Raquel Rodriguez sits alone with the Women’s Tag Team Championship. Thus, sooner or later, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce may ask her to either get a new partner or vacate the titles. Thus, the former Universal Champion, who has been against the idea of adding new members to the heel crew so far, might have taken the initiative to invite Roxanne Perez.

This sudden change of heart could also be motivated by Finn Balor’s personal reasons. Especially since losing the Women’s Tag Team Championship would instantly make Dominik Mysterio, the Intercontinental Champion, the only titleholder in The Judgment Day. This could be why Balor sought The Prodigy out himself.

If Roxy gets added to the faction this week on RAW, it would mean that The Prince and the rest of the crew would be doing it behind Liv Morgan’s back, and she won’t be happy with Perez's potential inclusion. While this is a big possibility, all of this is only speculation so far.

What makes Roxanne Perez a good fit for The Judgment Day?

Roxanne Perez is a two-time NXT Women’s Champion who has shown a lot of flair in the ring and on the mic. Two weeks ago, she was fighting on par with the Women’s World Champion, IYO SKY, in a non-title match. Moreover, the Damage CTRL member had to resort to several pinfall reversals to defeat Roxy instead of earning a decisive victory.

The 2025 Royal Rumble also saw Roxanne Perez make history by setting the record for the longest time spent in a Women's Royal Rumble match. This made her the greatest Rumble Ironwoman of all time, and she achieved this feat by surpassing the previous record holder, Liv Morgan.

Needless to say, these stats and her heel persona make her a perfect fit for The Judgment Day. It would be interesting to see if The Prodigy ends up wearing the colors of the heel faction this week on RAW.

