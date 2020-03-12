WWE star Pete Dunne reveals the toughest challenge in teaming with Matt Riddle

Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle

Ever since coming together as a tag team, the duo of Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle have certainly gotten themselves over with the WWE Universe and the pair have developed quite the chemistry, as well.

However, according to Dunne, it always wasn't easy to establish the chemistry with Riddle. In a recent interview with Newsweek, the one half of the reigning NXT Tag Team Champions revealed the main challenges he had to face alongside 'The Original Bro'.

Pete Dunne reveals the struggles of him teaming up with Matt Riddle

While speaking to Newsweek Pete Dunne revealed that the real challenge after being put into a tag team with Matt Riddle has always been the vignettes. The former WWE UK Champion says he's never really been known for his skills on the microphone. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"The main challenge is being put into a tag team, where you've never done any tag team stuff before, even coming up with new moves and ideas. Also a challenging part is those vignettes. I've never been known for my talking, so it's been exciting to be challenged in both of those areas. Having said that, it's also come together kinda easily. As soon as we had that first tag team wrestling match, for us and the overall opinion seems to be, it felt like we were teaming for a long time."

What's next for Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle?

The Broserweights are scheduled to defend their NXT Tag Team Championships on tonight's edition of WWE NXT against The Undisputed Era.