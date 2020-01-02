WWE star Peyton Royce reveals worries about family due to Australian wildfires

Peyton Royce

What's going on in Australia with wildfires?

One of the biggest stories of the last few weeks outside of the wrestling world have been the rampant and ongoing wildfires that are displacing many people in Australia and devastating the wildlife and eco-system in the country.

With WWE being a global company and having wrestlers from all over the world it's certainly no surprise that some of its Superstars are from Australia and have loved ones that have been affected by the disaster.

Peyton Royce reveals concerns about parents

One such Superstar is Peyton Royce, who took to Twitter to reveal that she was incredibly concerned after losing touch with her parents.

Yesterday was a tough day for me. I cried all day so scared not having heard from my family who were stuck in the fires. Thank God, they were able to leave in the last hour, the road is open again, they’re sick from the smoke, but safe 🙏 Thank you 2 everyone who reached out!!❤️ — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) January 1, 2020

Thankfully Royce's family did get back in touch with her, as the above tweet suggests and they were able to escape from the fire, but many others haven't been so lucky and many locals are having to abandon their homes and evacuate the country via boat.

How can you help the Australian wildfire situation?

Aside from the human cost, it is estimated that over 500 million animals have died in the wildfires with one-third of Australia's native Koala population perishing. But there are things that you can do to help if you want to as several charity funds have been set-up including the Australian Red Cross and a GoFundMe page dedicated to helping Koalas that broke Australia's record for being the most donated-to GoFundMe page.

