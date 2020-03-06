WWE star pitches storyline involving Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is often linked with WWE

WWE NXT manager Robert Stone says “there is a lot of money to make” if Conor McGregor becomes a sports-entertainer and aligns with him.

Stone, who was previously known as Robbie E during his time in Impact Wrestling, is now an on-screen manager in WWE and he currently represents Chelsea Green on NXT.

Speaking to TMZ, Stone said McGregor is “meant to be a part of sports entertainment” and he believes the UFC star could have a bright future in WWE.

He added that everything about McGregor would be a perfect fit for the Robert Stone Brand, which has also represented Rinku Singh, Saurav Gurjar, Riddick Moss and Dan Matha at NXT live events over the last year.

"His entrance, the way he talks, the way he walks, the way he fights. This guy would be perfect for the Robert Stone Brand. There's a lot of money for him to make in this."

Conor McGregor to WWE?

Realistically, if Conor McGregor does appear in WWE at some stage, it is unlikely to happen in the near future.

The Irishman marked his UFC return in January 2020 with a 40-second TKO victory over Donald Cerrone and talk of him potentially joining WWE has died down recently.

