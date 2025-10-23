WWE star to quit Judgment Day, Dominik Mysterio to lose IC title after betrayal? 4 Directions for Finn Balor after RAW

Finn Balor’s run as the WWE World Tag Team Champions alongside JD McDonagh has come to an end. Both men lost the gold to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee recently on RAW, and fans have been wondering what the future holds for the stars next, following the massive change in the title picture.Balor is undoubtedly one of the most skilled and popular names in the industry, and WWE needs to give him a little push to get him back to the top of the industry. Let’s check out a few things the Prince could do following his tag team title loss, which could get him abc to the top of the division.#4. Quit the Judgment DayFinn Balor is the oldest member of The Judgment Day currently, and every star who has left the faction has managed to make their way to the main event scene. While the group elevated him back to relevance, it has ended up overshadowing his solo identity.Since Liv Morgan joined the faction, Balor is not considered the leader of the faction as well, and with no benefit to his character being a part of the faction, the star should quit the Judgment Day and unleash a new side of himself to get his momentum back.#3. Turn on Dominik MysterioA storyline between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio has been teased for overa year now. The heat between both men peaked at WrestleMania when Mysterio managed to win the Intercontinental Championship, and fans have been waiting for Balor to turn on the star since then.After his tag team title loss as well, this might be the perfect time to finally pull the trigger and turn Balor back into a babyface by making him attack Mysterio to kick off a feud with the star.#2. A singles run as a part of the Judgment DayFinn Balor has turned into a tag team guy lately, and fans have been waiting for the star to get back on his solo run and take down everyone in his path. The former Universal Champion has a lot of potential as a singles talent, and even if he doesn’t quit the Judgment Day, he could pursue a singles run, potentially for the World Heavyweight Championship to get the spotlight back on him. This could further lead to the company getting the opportunity to showcase some of the storylines and matches involving the Prince in the main event scene.#1. Move to WWE SmackDownFinn Balor has faced almost every wrestler on the red brand, and needs a new set of opponents to attract fans with new storylines and matches. Following his title loss, a move to SmackDown would be the perfect decision for the Prince.The former WWE Universal Champion could finally get to face some of his dream opponents and get himself back to the top of the industry. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star next.