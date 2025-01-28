WWE star to quit the Judgment Day and make final appearance on RAW on Netflix this week? Exploring the potential 

The latest episode of WWE RAW marks the final episode of the show before Royal Rumble 2025. The Judgment Day is set to compete in a massive tag team title match, but Finn Balor is not expected to be a part of the show. The former Universal Champion has been absent since his loss to Damian Priest in their intense Street Fight, and he is not advertised to appear tonight.

There is a slight possibility that Finn Balor could make a brief appearance in a backstage segment on RAW. This could involve a secretive encounter where Balor approaches RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to request a switch to SmackDown under the transfer window.

Several major names have shifted brands, including Damian Priest. Seeking revenge for his Street Fight loss to the Archer of Infamy, Balor might demand a move to Friday nights to continue their rivalry. Notably, The Prince has previously stated that his feud with Damian Priest will only end on his terms, adding weight to this scenario.

If this happens, tonight could mark Balor’s final appearance on WWE RAW on Netflix, with him ultimately deciding to leave the red brand. It will be fascinating to see how this potential development unfolds in the coming weeks and how it impacts the dynamics of The Judgment Day storyline.

Finn Balor might soon witness a major character change in WWE

Finn Balor is one of the biggest names in the Stamford-based promotion, as The Judgment Day member enjoys immense popularity among fans. The WWE Universe has been calling for Balor to turn babyface, but that hasn’t happened yet. However, it’s possible that, on the road to WWE WrestleMania 41, fans could finally see Finn embracing a heroic character.

The veteran could even compete at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals as a babyface. Last year, there was a report that WWE was planning to push Finn Balor in 2025. Many fans believe this push will position him as a singles star, potentially beginning after his separation from The Judgment Day.

With tensions already escalating between the villainous faction and Finn Balor, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the former Universal Champion soon transitions into a babyface.

Moreover, Balor’s heroic turn could pave the way for the return of his Demon persona, adding another exciting layer to his character in the near future.

