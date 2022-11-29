WWE Star Rhea Ripley reportedly set for major push in 2023

According to recent reports, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley is set to be pushed heavily by the company in the new year.

In what has been a career resurgence for the Australian star in the past few months since she joined the evil faction, The Judgment Day, WWE's eradicator may soon have championship gold around her waist.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that WWE are possibly planning on having Rhea take on Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles.

"There’s a very big push for Rhea Ripley. I think we may be looking at Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair at WrestleMania [next] year." (H/T Ringside News)

Ripley was originally set to face off against the current RAW Women's Champion this past July at the Money In The Bank Premium Live Event. However, an unfortunate injury to Rhea resulted in the match being canceled.

Rhea Ripley compares herself to WWE Hall of Famer

As one of the most physically imposing women in the company today, the former NXT and RAW Women's Champion recently likened herself to another female WWE powerhouse.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Ripley compared herself to D-Generation X's Chyna, who grabbed fans' attention in the late 90s due to her one-of-a-kind power and athletic physique.

"It’s something that we haven’t seen (in WWE) since pretty much Chyna. So it’s cool that I get to be that person. I get to go out there and pick them up to show everyone who the hell I am without actually having the bell ring and being in the ring.” she said (H/T Bodyslam.net)

Chyna was undoubtedly a trailblazer for women in WWE, as she was the first female star to enter the Royal Rumble. She is also the only woman in company history to win the Intercontinental Championship.

