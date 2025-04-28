WWE star set to return to the ring after 2+ years? Exploring potentially shocking announcement on RAW

The upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW is set to be a memorable one. Former World Heavyweight Champion Gunther attacked Pat McAfee on last week's show, and the latter is set to return to RAW to comment on the incident. McAfee might challenge The Ring General to a match to get revenge for the assault.
The Ring General faced Jey Uso in the opening match of WrestleMania Saturday in Las Vegas. Jey outsmarted Gunther and made him tap out to a sleeper hold, becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther was frustrated after his loss and started attacking Michael Cole on RAW. McAfee jumped in to save his commentary partner, but The Austrian Anomaly didn't even spare him.
Gunther put Pat McAfee into a sleeper hold, forcing the security team to intervene. The NFL veteran had to leave the show midway. Hence, McAfee might ask Nick Aldis, who is set to fill in for Adam Pearce tonight, to grant him a match against Gunther at Backlash. Aldis might later make the match official, booking the 37-year-old in his first singles bout since WrestleMania 39.
In April 2023, McAfee faced The Miz in his last one-on-one match at 'Mania. Last year, he participated in the Men's Royal Rumble match, but he eliminated himself in less than a minute.
It'll be interesting to see what Pat McAfee does when he appears on RAW. Fans are hoping to see him face off against Gunther at Backlash.
Nick Aldis will fill in for Adam Pearce on WWE RAW
On Instagram, Adam Pearce recently made some major announcements for the upcoming edition of the red show. He also disclosed that he wouldn't be in Kansas City for this week's program.
Pearce confirmed that SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis will be filling in for him and asked the talents to behave themselves.
"I will not be in Kansas City, doctor's orders, but have no fear, my longtime close personal friend, tricky Nick Aldis, your SmackDown GM, will be on hand to babysit-I mean officiate," Pearce said in an Instagram video.
With Nick Aldis officiating the red show for one night, fans are eager to see what surprises he will have in store.