WWE star to turn babyface for the first time ever at Bad Blood; become world champion? Exploring possible twist

WWE is heading into the final stretch of 2024 and the next Premium Live Event is Bash in Berlin next Saturday, August 31. After that, Bad Blood is the next PLE for the company and is set to take place on Saturday, October 5.

At that Premium Live Event, we could see a SmackDown Superstar have a face turn and turn on the new WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax, starting a feud with her. This superstar is none other than Ms. Money in the Bank Tiffany Stratton.

How likely is this to happen? We take a look at the possibilities.

Tiffany Stratton has been a heel for a very long time and is due a change

Ever since her move to the main roster, Tiffany Stratton has been a heel and has done a great job in that role. Still, it appears that it is time for her to have a character turn, as there are not many things left to accomplish as a heel.

Thus, turning on Nia Jax would make perfect sense for her, as it would allow her to start a new storyline.

It would be better for her to cash in at a WWE Premium Live Event

Nia Jax is expected to defend her WWE Women's Championship on an upcoming episode of SmackDown, when she takes on Michin.

Still, it would create more hype and would help her build some momentum if she cashed in at a Premium Live Event instead of SmackDown. As Nia is not set to show up at WWE Bash in Berlin, Bad Blood in early October is a great opportunity to cash in and become the new Women's Champion.

It wouldn't make sense to cash in on Liv Morgan

Tiffany Stratton will not likely cash in her MITB briefcase on the reigning Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, as the latter has a feud with Rhea Ripley, which is far from over and the two stars are also on different brands.

Thus, cashing in on Nia Jax is a no-brainer, as it will also allow her to start a new storyline. In addition, there are not many contenders for Nia's title on SmackDown at the moment, aside from Bayley, as Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are set to start a feud soon.

