WWE star to turn babyface and leave Judgment Day after losing title at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

The Judgment Day's downward spiral continues as the cracks increase within the faction, which might be a concern heading into WrestleMania 41. There have been major issues between Finn Balor and the duo of Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio, which has been raising doubts over the group's future every week on the red brand.

While the major issue is between these two, there is a possibility that Raquel Rodriguez walks out on the former Women's World Champion if they end up losing the Tag Team titles at the Grandest Stage of Them All. This could lead to a massive feud between the two women before they rejoin the singles division.

During a recent appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, Rodriguez addressed potentially breaking up her tag team with Morgan and stated that it was bound to happen sometime in the future because that's how the tag team story works.

Further, she stated that she didn't think about who would betray the other, but added that she could be the one to do that. This might be a massive hint that Rodriguez will attack Morgan if things end up going sideways and they lose their Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Will the Judgment Day break up after WrestleMania?

The current dynamic between the members of the Judgment Day is not very exciting and does not indicate that there is a future for the faction. Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio haven't been on the same page for weeks now and could end up facing each other in a fatal 4-way match for the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows.

Further, there is a possibility that the Women's Tag Team Champions end up breaking up, leaving the group fractured. Fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the Judgment Day in the future.

