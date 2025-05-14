WWE star to unveil herself as 7th member of Judgment Day, heartbreaking betrayal? - 4 Predictions for Roxanne Perez after RAW

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez started 2025 with a bang and became the Royal Rumble’s latest Iron Woman. However, her character’s progress on the red-branded show has slowed down, especially after this week’s episode of RAW. Here are four predictions on what could lie ahead for The Prodigy.

#4. Roxanne Perez could join The Judgment Day

Roxanne Perez was spotted speaking with Finn Balor on WWE RAW last week. A conversation with non-Judgment Day superstars isn’t something The Prince usually indulges in. Thus, there is a chance that Balor could have been pitching a spot to Roxy in the heel faction.

Roxanne Perez is a well-established heel who is highly competitive in the ring. She defended the NXT Women’s Championship against several big developmental stars and even held her own against IYO SKY last week, pushing the Women’s World Champion to her limit in a non-title match.

This makes her a perfect candidate to join The Judgment Day. Especially when the heel crew currently needs a wrestler from the Women’s Division. Liv Morgan recently took a hiatus to work on a Hollywood movie. This leaves Raquel Rodriguez without a partner, and thus, she could be forced to relinquish the Women’s Tag Team Championship. However, if The Prodigy joins the faction as its seventh member, The Judgment Day will get to keep the tag team gold.

#3. Severing her ties with Giulia

Roxanne Perez and Giulia teamed up to face Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a tag team match on this week’s episode of RAW. The duo had noted that they would make history by crushing the top stars of the Monday night show. However, the Women’s World Champion and Mami won the match.

Following this defeat, Roxy and The Beautiful Madness were seen backstage. Perez was panicking about the loss, talking about action plans going forward using several “we need to” statements. However, Giulia made it clear that there was no “we” between them. This could make The Prodigy backstab the Japanese Superstar in the coming weeks and switch back to a singles career.

#2. Roxanne Perez could win her first singles title

Roxanne Perez has proved her worth in the ring and on the mic as a two-time NXT Women’s Champion. She also has one of the highest premium live event appearances on the developmental brand behind IYO SKY and Asuka. Thus, after a good singles run, WWE could put a singles main roster championship around Perez’s waist.

Lyra Valkyria is currently the Women’s Intercontinental Champion. The Prodigy has an interesting history with the inaugural Women’s IC Champ. At Stand and Deliver 2024, Roxanne Perez defeated the Irishwoman to win the NXT Women’s Championship for the second time. Thus, she could feud with Valkyria again down the line and dethrone her.

#1. The Prodigy could move back to NXT

Despite several appearances on WWE RAW, the company still continues to feature Roxy on NXT. The Prodigy has made several appearances on the developmental brand and fought both singles as well as tag team matches. If the Stamford-based promotion doesn’t have any good plans for Roxanne Perez, it could move her back to NXT.

The top and midcard scenes in the Women’s Division are currently saturated. WWE could give Perez a big push and make her win this year’s Money in the Bank contract. However, several top stars, including veteran returnees like Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, are also in the equation right now. Thus, unless the company gives The Prodigy a break, she could move back to NXT. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for Roxy.

