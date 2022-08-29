WWE star Veer Mahaan shows off new look ahead of Monday Night RAW

Veer Mahaan has shared an impressive new look ahead of this week's episode of WWE RAW, where The Lion has braided his hair.

Mahaan was pushed as a monster on RAW ahead of Vince McMahon's retirement but hasn't appeared to have much direction since the change in management.

Mahaan recently showed off his weight loss journey after his recent hiatus from the company and could now be looking to change up his whole look in an effort to be pushed on WWE TV once again.

The star shared the following images on his Twitter account earlier today, which show his new hairstyle as well as him looking sharp in a suit, which could also be a hint regarding a character change.

Veer Mahaan is still undefeated on WWE Television

Despite his lack of in-ring action in recent months and the fact that he has only wrestled enhancement talent on TV, Mahaan remains undefeated on Monday Night RAW since his re-debut earlier this year.

It's clear that there is a much bigger plan in place for The Lion, but with WWE focused on the build-up to their Clash at the Castle event.

Veer has become one of the stars who has been left at the roadside, with many storylines taking precedence over his undefeated push.

Mahaan will likely become a focus on RAW once again heading into Extreme Rules since many storylines will end at Clash at the Castle. With rumors circulating about the upcoming Draft, every star will want to be able to make themselves available if needed.

Do you think Veer Mahaan needs to be repackaged following Triple H's takeover? Have your say in the comments section below...

