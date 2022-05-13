WWE SmackDown star "very likely" to join Roman Reigns' Bloodline faction according to Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso says Naomi could become the latest member of Roman Reigns’ WWE faction.

Reigns performs alongside his real-life cousins The Usos as The Bloodline in WWE. Accompanied by special counsel Paul Heyman, the trio defeated Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro in the main event of WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Jimmy Uso discussed the possibility of his wife Naomi joining the group:

“It’s very, very likely, man. She talks about it a lot. She talks about, ‘I got an idea. I can jump the gun. I’m ready to just snap.’ She can snap, man. She’s snapped on my a** plenty of times! She can bring that promo. She’s so ready to try something new. She’s always been adaptive, she gets it. Sometimes I forget she’s been here 10 years too.”

Naomi currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Sasha Banks. The babyface duo won the titles from Carmella and Queen Zelina in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 38 last month.

Naomi debuted on WWE’s main roster before Roman Reigns

The Usos made their first main-roster appearance alongside another member of their legendary wrestling family, Tamina, in May 2010. Naomi joined the main roster in January 2012, 10 months before Roman Reigns debuted at Survivor Series.

Corey Graves was part of the same developmental system as Naomi before he became a commentator in 2014. The RAW announcer added that the former Funkadactyl has become one of WWE’s most experienced superstars:

“I think it’s easy to overlook how long Naomi has been doing what she’s doing,” Graves said. “She’s consistent, she’s always kinda there in the picture, but you lose sight of, oh my God, she’s been doing it longer than half the roster, male or female.”

Naomi has captured the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, including in her home state of Florida at WrestleMania 33. She also won the inaugural Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34.

