WWE star wears the Minnesota Vikings kit for the first time since Brock Lesnar in 2004? Hint: She is a former champion

Brock Lesnar joined the Minnesota Vikings in 2004 after initially leaving the WWE. However, he never played for the team as he was released due to an injury. Decades later, another star was seen wearing the colors of the aforementioned NFL team.

The most recent WWE star to wear the Minnesota Vikings kit is Shayna Baszler. She was present at the 2023 Vikings Training Camp Night Practice and even led the Skol Chant with fans in attendance. Unlike Brock Lesnar, who was signed with the football team, the former NXT Women's Champion was only present as a fan.

The Beast Incarnate suffered a broken jaw and left hand, bruised pelvis, and pulled groin after his motorbike collided with a minivan in April 2004. The Minnesota Vikings worked him out in June of that same year and signed him in July while he was recovering from his injury. He played in several preseason games, but he was released not long after in August.

Aside from being linked to the NFL team, Brock and Shayna have other similarities. Before Lesnar returned to WWE and Shayna joined the company, they were both MMA fighters in the UFC.

Brock Lesnar and Shayna Baszler are not the only WWE Superstars linked to the Minnesota Vikings

Shayna Baszler had a blast with her recent show with the Minnesota Vikings

Several WWE stars ventured into a different sport before beginning their wrestling journey. Unsurprisingly, one of Brock Lesnar's former rivals also had links to the Minnesota Vikings.

Roman Reigns also had a brief run in football before joining WWE in 2010. He played the game in high school and college. The Tribal Chief was eventually signed to the Minnesota Vikings in 2007. However, he was cut after his physical showed that he had leukemia. In August of that same year, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars but was released before the NFL season began.

Brock Lesnar and Shayna Baszler had opposite outcomes at WWE SummerSlam 2023

The Beast Incarnate and The Queen of Spades were present at this year's SummerSlam. The former competed in a rubber match against Cody Rhodes, while the latter took on Ronda Rousey in an MMA Rules bout.

While Lesnar came out on the wrong side of the victory against The American Nightmare, Shayna Baszler defeated The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

It's interesting to see different sports and stars have connections and similarities like this outside of WWE.

