WWE star whose last singles title reign was 830+ days ago to cost Damian Priest at Clash at the Castle? Exploring crucial move

WWE Superstar Damian Priest will be walking into the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event as the World Heavyweight Champion. The Archer of Infamy is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre in front of the latter's home crowd in Glasgow, Scotland.

Priest has agreed for the rest of The Judgment Day to be barred from ringside, leaving it up to him to get the job done alone in front of the hostile fans. However, he still needs to be wary of outside interference, especially from his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, who has not won a singles title in the Stamford-based company in more than 830 days.

Throughout his title reign, The Punisher has repeatedly insisted that he does not need any help from his teammates to be the champion. Despite this, Finn Balor and the rest of The Judgment Day have often caused distractions and intervened in his matches, such as at Backlash France, where Priest defeated Jey Uso to retain his World Heavyweight Championship.

Trending

If this happens again at the Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event, then instead of helping Damian Priest retain the title, Balor could end up costing him the championship.

Finn Balor may be working with a current WWE champion against The Judgment Day

The whole situation involving Liv Morgan trying to seduce Dominik Mysterio and lure him away from The Judgment Day has been a major distraction for Dirty Dom and the rest of the group, especially considering Rhea Ripley is out of action with an injury.

While Dominik has been under the microscope, there is another member of The Judgment Day whose actions have drawn significant attention: former Universal Champion Finn Balor. Even before the Liv-Dominik situation escalated, there was an episode where Morgan and Balor were seen walking out of the same car. Additionally, Finn has often been the one stepping in to stop Liv from seducing Dominik in recent weeks.

The latest episode of WWE RAW revealed something even more intriguing. The Prince was seen sneakily taking the key card to Liv Morgan's hotel room, which the current Women's World Champion had given to Dirty Dom.

Expand Tweet

These incidents raise questions about whether Finn Balor is working with Liv Morgan behind the backs of his Judgment Day stablemates. This alliance could eventually lead to Balor betraying the fearsome faction down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback