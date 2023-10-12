WWE star to win major title after 19 years on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

The upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown will be the show's season premiere. Hence, it is only natural to expect that the Stamford-based promotion will treat fans to some shocking and epic moments. With plenty in store, there is a possibility of a SmackDown star winning gold on the blue brand for the first time in 19 years.

The superstar in question is Carlito. At Fastlane 2023, Carlito returned to help and lead LWO to a victory against Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits. However, one of the most notable factors about his appearance was the time he took to help Rey Mysterio and his team.

Thus, WWE could book an angle that could show Carlito was hesitant to help Rey at first but only did it so that he could get close to him and have a crack at his United States Championship on Smackdown. Given Carlito was a great heel back in the day, seeing him do the same on the blue brand will make many fans nostalgic.

While this angle is speculative, it could lead to a massive feud between Rey Mysterio and Carlito if it happens. Even though there might be arguments against turning the Puerto Rican Superstar heel so soon, his performances as a heel in the past could tempt WWE to do so.

Booker T spoke about SmackDown star Carlito's attitude ahead of his return at Fastlane

When Carlito returned to Backlash 2023 to help the LWO, fans wanted to see him return permanently. WWE also seemed to oblige to the same by signing the 44-year-old on a permanent contract in June. However, until October 2023, the Puerto Rican wrestler did not make his debut.

Before his appearance at Fastlane 2023, Booker T asked Carlito if WWE would activate him.

During an episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T detailed his conversation with the former US Champion before his return at Fastlane. He said:

"I asked him, I go, 'Are they gonna activate you tonight or what [laughs]?' Because he had been getting a check like just sitting on the sidelines all these months, man. 'Are you getting activated tonight?' [Carlito responded]: 'Looks like I am, man.' You know, with that same cool, you know, calm demeanor, not really excited about it at all. [Imitating Carlito]: 'Yes, I am.' You know, one of those types of deals. But I was glad to see him back inside the squared circle in the WWE ring." [From 1:06:28 - 1:06:55]

Given WWE activated Carlito at Fastlane, the 44-year-old will now be a full-time wrestler on SmackDown. Considering how popular he is among fans, WWE would hope to see him succeed in his second tenure with the Stamford-based promotion.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE