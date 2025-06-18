WWE star to win world title & bring it to The Judgment Day following Liv Morgan’s injury? Potential explored

The Judgment Day took a major hit on this week's RAW, as one of its core members, Liv Morgan, suffered a legitimate injury during her match against Kairi Sane. The Miracle Kid will reportedly be out for a while, and her potential absence would leave a huge void within the faction. However, it could prove to be a blessing in disguise for another WWE star, who might bring a world title to the group.

Roxanne Perez, who was recently introduced to The Judgment Day by Finn Balor, could become the Women's World Champion very soon. The Prodigy is currently an underdog in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, as she prepares to face Jade Cargill in the semi-finals next week on RAW. However, Triple H could pull off a massive shocker by making Perez win the tournament at Night of Champions.

The 23-year-old could go on to challenge IYO SKY at SummerSlam for the Women's World Championship. WWE clearly considers Roxanne Perez as the future of the women's division. A title win at The Biggest Party of The Summer could easily elevate her to main event status. Besides, this way, Perez could bring a world title to The Judgment Day after a long time.

The Prodigy's place in the faction has remained a matter of debate and conflict on RAW. However, if she wins the Women's World Title, it might lead to her officially joining The Judgment Day. Having the prestigious championship could help the 23-year-old earn respect from the other members of the faction, including JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio.

For weeks, Roxanne Perez has been trying to replace Liv Morgan in the faction. Now that Morgan is seemingly out for a while, the former NXT star has the perfect chance to create an impact. Such an angle could help her to elevate her status, which could very well lead her to replace The Miracle Kid in the faction.

Finn Balor to take over The Judgment Day in Liv Morgan's absence?

The Judgment Day has been involved in an internal conflict for the past few months. WWE has been showing tensions between Liv Morgan and Finn Balor for a very long time. The two superstars have been involved in a power struggle within the group on RAW.

During the backstage segments, The Prince is often spotted making faces over how things were being operated under Morgan. Now that the former Women's World Champion is potentially out, Balor could easily take over the group. He already has two members potentially on his side.

JD McDonagh and Roxanne Perez are on good terms with the former Universal Champion. Therefore, he might plan to alienate Dominik Mysterio and Raquel Rodriguez from the faction in the coming weeks to fully assert his authority.

It could be an incredible twist in The Judgment Day's storyline that could reignite its momentum. Such an angle would be enough to generate fans' interest in the faction once again. Besides, upon Liv Morgan's return, she could easily go after Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez.

