"I have learned from the greatest" - Current WWE Star comments on working under Shawn Michaels and Triple H (Exclusive)

Although Triple H and Shawn Michaels have stepped away from in-ring competition in WWE, they remain heavily involved with the company. The iconic duo has had a huge hand in training and building talent in NXT. Over the years, WWE's developmental brand has produced a number of stars. One of them, Cameron Grimes, recently discussed his experience working with the two legends.

After proving himself on the independent circuit as Trevor Lee, Cameron Grimes signed with WWE in 2019, and he has been a prominent part of NXT ever since. Grimes has delivered consistently on the brand and has had a chance to work with a diverse range of talent. From former world champions to rising stars, Grimes has built a reputation with the way he can make angles work with anyone.

In an interview with Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Cameron Grimes discussed his potential in the ring ahead of his match against Bron Breakker this Tuesday. He noted that learning from Michaels and Triple H has been a great experience.

"Egotistically, I'm gonna say that my strengths are that I am prepared from all these situtations," said Grimes. "I have learned from the greatests. I have worked under so many of the greatests. Now I'm under Shawn Michaels and Triple H. The minds I have been able to work through have been incredible and that's what gets you through this business. It's your mind." [10:26 - 10:45]

WWE will present NXT: The Great American Bash this Tuesday

In the main event of the upcoming NXT show, Bron Breakker is set to defend the NXT Championship against Grimes. Breakker, a two-time champion, has been a dominant competitor throughout his time in NXT. But Grimes is confident in his ability to topple the champion and capture the gold on Tuesday.

"I think that I am prepared better than Bron is," Grimes continued. "I think that I have been in more matches and I have seen more outcomes than he can so I can react to that better than he can. I think that I am well-built for the situations. He's been here only three months. As much strength and knowledge that he may have gotten in the three months, it's just gonna compete to me. Yeah he's bigger than me, but I'm a tough guy too. 6-foot tall. 220 pounds. And then my finisher is that I jump up and stomp you in the ground. So at 220 pounds, I'm jumping 6 feet in the air and stomping you to the ground." [10:46 - 11:26]

It will be interesting to see who walks out of WWE NXT Great American Bash as the NXT Champion. Fans should not miss the much-awaited event on July 5.

