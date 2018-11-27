WWE Starrcade Special: Ranking all of the matches

Liam Hoofe

A Starrcade special was broadcast on the WWE Network this weekend

Once upon a time, Starrcade was one of the most anticipated events in the whole wrestling world. Those days are long gone now though, and instead of giving the event a prominent slot on their PPV calendar, the WWE has decided to reboot Starrcade as a glorified house-show event that takes place over Thanksgiving weekend.

Unlike last year's event, this year's show, well, half of it, was broadcast on the WWE Network, with the company broadcasting selected parts of the show on the Network last night.

While we only got a one-hour special, the show was actually quite a lot of fun, and it's a shame we didn't get to see the whole thing.

Regardless, let's take a look at the four matches that we did get to see and rank them from worst to best.

#4 Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura

The Miz and Nakamura put a quick end to Mysterio's title hopes

This match was basically a non-starter and existed purely to set up the tag-team match that followed it.

Nakamura attacking Mysterio before the match was a nice touch, and it gives the feud reason to continue, that's if the WWE even bother to address this on television of course, which they probably won't.

Not really sure what is going on with The Miz either, but as we mentioned before, this was nothing more than a glorified house-show, so I guess it doesn't matter either way.

