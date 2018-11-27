×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE Starrcade Special: Ranking all of the matches

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    27 Nov 2018, 00:00 IST

A Starrcade special was broadcast on the WWE Network this weekend
A Starrcade special was broadcast on the WWE Network this weekend

Once upon a time, Starrcade was one of the most anticipated events in the whole wrestling world. Those days are long gone now though, and instead of giving the event a prominent slot on their PPV calendar, the WWE has decided to reboot Starrcade as a glorified house-show event that takes place over Thanksgiving weekend.

Unlike last year's event, this year's show, well, half of it, was broadcast on the WWE Network, with the company broadcasting selected parts of the show on the Network last night.

While we only got a one-hour special, the show was actually quite a lot of fun, and it's a shame we didn't get to see the whole thing.

Regardless, let's take a look at the four matches that we did get to see and rank them from worst to best.

#4 Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura

The Miz and Nakamura put a quick end to Mysterio's title hopes
The Miz and Nakamura put a quick end to Mysterio's title hopes

This match was basically a non-starter and existed purely to set up the tag-team match that followed it.

Nakamura attacking Mysterio before the match was a nice touch, and it gives the feud reason to continue, that's if the WWE even bother to address this on television of course, which they probably won't.

Not really sure what is going on with The Miz either, but as we mentioned before, this was nothing more than a glorified house-show, so I guess it doesn't matter either way.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Starrcade The Miz AJ Styles
Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
Best and worst of WWE Starrcade (WWE Network Special)
RELATED STORY
5 Things WWE Secretly Told Us at WWE Starrcade 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Starrcade Results, 24th November, 2018, Latest...
RELATED STORY
5 Unforgettable Starrcade Matches
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Starrcade to return, 5 matches and Hall of...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Starrcade special to air on WWE Network
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 20 Greatest WWE Matches of all Time
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top WWE star returns at WWE Starrcade (Video)
RELATED STORY
The 10 best Starrcade matches ever
RELATED STORY
What WWE Starrcade tells us about the Crown Jewel results
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us