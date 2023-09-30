WWE stars to return after three years at NXT No Mercy? Exploring the possibility 

NXT No Mercy is just around the corner with an action-packed match card including multiple title defenses. The string of releases last week led to a few changes, most notably Dominik Mysterio's initially planned title defense against Mustafa Ali. Additionally, Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton are taking their feud up a notch at the event.

Earlier this year there were reports that the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) had re-signed with WWE in secrecy. The duo worked on NXT together since 2016 and built themselves as a dominating force in the tag team division. A couple of years later they were moved to RAW and even won the brand's tag team titles on one occasion. Towards the end of their first WWE run the two were involved in a storyline with Seth Rollins and Buddy Matthews (fka Buddy Murphy).

Rezar suffered an injury resulting in them being written off television and the duo were released in September that year. Fast forward to 2023, and it seems WWE might have major plans in store for them.

At the upcoming event, a fatal four-way tag team match is slated to take place featuring The Creed Brothers, OTM, Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza, and the champions Tony D'Angelo and Channing Lorenzo. This would be an apt setting for the Authors of Pain to make a comeback and showcase their dominance in the tag team division.

The Family won the tag titles at The Great American Bash in July this year. This is their first reign as tag team champions.

Ilja Dragunov is determined to become the next NXT Champion

The Mad Dragon kickstarted his WWE run while being associated with NXT UK. There, he feuded with Gunther, taking both stars to the top of their game. Following NXT UK's merger with the main NXT brand, Ilja Dragunov continues to make waves.

He has his eyes set on defeating Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship. The current titleholder seems a bit out of his game after calling his friend Trick Williams an average talent. Hayes is in his first reign as NXT Champion, a title he has held for over 170 days.

The 29-year-old appeared ringside on RAW, teasing a possible main roster debut soon. The match at No Mercy could seal the deal if he loses it to The Mad Dragon.

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker is also set for singles competition against Baron Corbin. The two were engaged in a heavy brawl at the conclusion of the weekly show. Breakker speared Corbin through the wall into Shawn Michaels' office, as the WWE veteran looked on helplessly while security tried to separate the two.

