WWE stars to be stripped of title, new Judgment Day member, Becky Lynch dethroned? 4 Things that could happen on RAW before Night of Champions

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW will serve as the go-home show for the Night of Champions 2025 Premium Live Event. The show already appears to be stacked, as multiple things have already been announced by the Stamford-based promotion.

Additionally, the semifinals of King & Queen of the Ring 2025 are set to unfold. In this article, we will discuss four things that could happen on RAW before the Saudi Arabia show.

#4. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez may be stripped of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Last week, Liv unfortunately suffered a shoulder injury and is expected to be sidelined for six months.

As a result, there is a possibility that The Judgment Day members might be stripped of the Tag Team Titles. This could further lead to new champions being crowned through a tournament.

#3. Roxanne Perez might join The Judgment Day after losing the Queen of the Ring semifinals match

Roxanne Perez will face Jade Cargill in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. The winner of this bout will lock horns against Asuka at Night of Champions 2025. The Storm is expected to emerge as the victor in this match.

If this scenario unfolds, Roxanne might officially join The Judgment Day. Morgan is already out of WWE due to injury, giving a perfect time for the company to incorporate Perez into the villainous faction.

#2. Bayley could dethrone Becky Lynch as Women's IC Champion

Becky Lynch's Women's Intercontinental Championship will be at stake as The Man will defend the title against Bayley. The Irish star attacked The Role Model at WrestleMania 41 and took her out. Later, Becky turned heel on RAW after 'Mania and affirmed herself as the attacker.

To bring a surprise twist to the rivalry between Bayley and Lynch, the former Damage CTRL leader may dethrone Becky Lynch and become the new champion. This would help WWE extend the feud between these two veterans and further incorporate Lyra Valkyria into the story.

#1. Nikki Bella could issue an open challenge for Evolution 2

Nikki Bella was previously expected to face Liv Morgan at Evolution 2. However, following the real-life injury of The Judgment Day member, plans are likely to change drastically.

To set up a new feud for the Hall of Famer, WWE might plant seeds in tonight's RAW. This could happen when The Fearless One issues an open challenge for Evolution 2025. A heel star may confront Nikki, establishing a rivalry for the all-women's show.

