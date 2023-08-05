WWE stars tease heel turn after more than a year? Exploring benefits of their transformation! 

On WWE SmackDown this week, the match between The Brawling Brutes and The O.C. took a shocking turn when Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford made an interference. Upon interfering in the match, the duo launched an attack on both teams involved in the match.

After attacking the teams, Dawkins and Ford stood with Bobby Lashley. By doing so, Ford and Dawkins, aka Street Profits, teased a heel turn after almost a year. While their actions and potential heel turn generated a lot of buzz, this could benefit the duo.

Since Lashley's return to WWE, there are rumors about him creating Hurt Business 2.0. If that is true, Dawkins and Ford can gain a stronger foothold as heels by aligning themselves with Lashley. This could also lead to a potential shot at the tag team titles for Ford and Dawkins.

While the Street Profits may have not been able to achieve much in the last year, all this could change if their association with Bobby Lashley is made official. Once Lashley and the Street Profits join forces on paper, it will be interesting to see the future of the team.

WWE has something with Lashley's new team in mind as per a company veteran

Since Bobby Lashley returned, he met with the Street Profits a couple of times leading to rumors about him forming Hurt Business 2.0. However, nothing about this development is clear. It seems Triple H and WWE are being very patient with the trio.

As per WWE legend Dutch Mantell, this is the Stamford-based promotion's way of testing how the team works through fan reactions before introducing them officially. The 73-year-old also added that Lashley and Street Profits have what it takes to get over the fans. Mantell said:

"But this is what it's done. It made you start thinking. Now the creative team, they have the idea what they want to do, and they will adjust it weekly or every time they do a house show and they get the reports back from the house shows. How did this go, how did that go? And they are keeping a close watch on it. I think they've got something with that team, or they've got something with that threesome."

Once the team of Lashley and the Street Profits is made official, fans will expect the stable to blaze past competition. It will be interesting to see if this potential stable will be able to achieve the level of success some of WWE's top teams have.

