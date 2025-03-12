WWE to start a new love angle at Liv Morgan's request after the 46-year-old star's confession? Potential explored

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are currently the hottest couple in WWE. They joined forces last year at SummerSlam 2024 after Dirty Dom betrayed Rhea Ripley for The Miracle Kid, shocking the world and turning more evil. Given recent developments, Morgan could start a new love angle on RAW.

The reigning Women's Tag Team Champion uploaded a video featuring Carlito on her Instagram, where she asked her stablemate a question, "Who do you think is hot?" In response, the former US Champion said:

"Between you and me, I think Raquel's kind of hot."

He also accepted that he had a crush on Big Mami Cool. Morgan told Carlito that she'll see what she can do about that.

Carlito often flirts with Raquel when they are around. However, Rodriguez seemingly has no interest in starting a relationship with the 46-year-old star. Liv Morgan might request her Tag Team partner to align herself with Carlito and start a new love angle which could result in some intresting and hilarious moments.

Additionally, there have been rumors that Finn Balor might soon leave The Judgment Day. With JD already out of action, Carlito will be left alone, getting him involved in a love angle with Raquel could be an intriguing storyline and has the potential to engage fans. That said, the angle proposed above is mere speculation at this point.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan reacted to having kids with Dominik Mysterio

Since turning heel, Liv Morgan has etched her name amongst the top active superstars in the WWE. Especially, the relationship angle with Dirty Dom was a game-changing step for The Miracle Kid.

Morgan and Mysterio are known for keeping kayfabe alive, last year while interacting with Cheap Heat's Peter Rosenberg, the host asked the former Women's World Champion a funny question about whether she has plans for little Doms in the future.

Staying in character, Morgan expressed that she and Dominik Mysterio are taking things slow with their relationship. However, it would be cute having a house full of Dirty Dom’s.

With WWE WrestleMania 41 looming, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has for The Judgment Day.

