WWE Story Time Season 3 Episode 1: As it happened

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Feature
203   //    22 Aug 2018, 10:36 IST

WWE Story Time Season 3 Episode 1
Let's have a look at all the proceedings of the first episode of WWE Story Time: Season 3

WWE Story Time is back with another season. In case you don't know, WWE Story Time is a very popular WWE Network Original where Gene Okerlund takes us through some off-camera tales pertaining to the WWE Superstars. 

In the season premiere, the Rock recollected how he had become popular in the neighborhood by throwing eggs at the nearby theater; Jonathan Coachman took us through the incidents relating to the Big Show's first weigh-in; Jake "the Snake" Roberts recalled how he had put his snake "Damien" in showers to scare off other wrestlers; and Mojo Rawley revealed an embarrassing story regarding his tryst with excrement in a nightclub.

Without any further ado, let's get into the details of it.

Chapter 1: Showtime for the Rock

The Rock
The Rock was a hated child in the neighborhood before a wrestling heel

The Rock is the most electrifying man in sports entertainment and has taken his talents to Hollywood as well. However, before lighting up the red carpet, Dwayne Johnson made an impact on the local moviegoers through some unruly tricks in his childhood.

When the Rock was eight years old, the Rock wanted to try how strong he was. There is no harm in doing that unless you are thinking about throwing a 70-pound typewriter through your balcony which is located on the 16th floor. After mustering up energy through his legs and hips, the Rock would throw the machine in broad daylight. Luckily, it didn't kill anyone but just got smashed into a hundred pieces.

But, that isn't the main story here. The Rock would continue his adventure of hurling objects from the balcony and target the local moviegoers.

And across the street was a movie theater and it only had one screen. So, there was a long long line like on a Friday night, Saturday night. Well, that was showtime for me. I would make sure that the light was off, get a dozen eggs, and it was on. I would launch those eggs all the way across the streets. No one was safe.*

