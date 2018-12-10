WWE Storyline Update: Jeff Hardy attacked at WWE Live Event

Hardy's feud with Joe is quickly becoming personal

What's the story?

Jeff Hardy was part of WWE's Live Event in Winnipeg, making his trademark entrance before a hot crowd. But even before he could step out to compete, Samoa Joe attacked the WWE legend.

Samoa Joe would then go on to cut a brutal promo on the man who was celebrating 20 years in sports entertainment, focusing on his drinking issues. The two men are almost guaranteed to meet down the line.

In case you didn't know...

Jeff Hardy was recently being commemorated before the WWE Universe, for giving his body to sports entertainment for the last twenty years. And then Samoa Joe would show up to spoil the party, focussing on Hardy's dark past.

Joe has been cutting promos on Hardy recently, about how the man has had demons during his career. The attack at the Live Event was a continuation of this storyline. Samoa Joe's promo also ties in with Hardy disappointing his fans, in the past.

The heart of the matter

Jeff Hardy would step out to his music, before a hot crowd. And then Joe would attack him from behind, laying out the legend before the WWE Universe's eyes.

This is what he had to say about Hardy:

Ah, Jeff Hardy unconscious. Once again your hero has let you down and will not be in action tonight. So once again, remember, drink responsibly!

Of course, Hardy has a huge fanbase many of whom were upset at not being able to see the man compete in the ring. The payoff of this highly personal feud should culminate in the ring, sooner rather than later.

What's next?

Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe should tear it up in the ring, when they clash. This is another example of the masterful storytelling that SmackDown Live does. Expect this feud to get even more personal this week.

Should Samoa Joe defeat Jeff Hardy in their match? What do you guys think?

