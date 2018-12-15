WWE Storyline Update: Rhyno returns to attack WWE superstar

Rhyno returned in Tennessee

What's the story?

Rhyno was fired from Raw two weeks ago after he lost his match to Heath Slater, but it appears that the former ECW star refuses to go quietly.

In case you didn't know...

Rhyno hasn't been utilized in WWE since he and Heath Slater became the first SmackDown Tag Team Champions back in 2016. The duo has since been moved over to Monday Night Raw and has been used as mid-carders, but General Manager- Elect Baron Corbin made the decision that he could only afford to have one of the stars on Monday Night Raw.

Slater and Rhyno were then put in a match that same night where the loser would be forced to leave Monday Night Raw and Rhyno was pinned off a neckbreaker. Slater has since been made a referee on Raw, whilst the former ECW star didn't appear this past week.

The heart of the matter

Rhyno may have been fired from Monday Night Raw, but the former star has refused to go away quietly according to Reddit User Botched_Jobber appeared at a recent live event from Nashville, Tennessee where he shockingly invaded the ring and attacked Curt Hawkins.

Hawkins hasn't won a match in more than two years and this could be a direct message from Rhyno to the owner of the streak, to show him that he deserves to be part of Raw over Hawkins. This invasion also seems to signal that Rhyno has been turned heel and could be part of TLC this weekend if Baron Corbin needs him to do his bidding.

What's next?

Heath Slater has been given a job as a referee on Raw, but it appears that Rhyno won't be given the same opportunity, so he could be forced to take his fight directly to the General Manager.

Do you think Rhyno deserved to be fired? Have your say in the comments section below...

