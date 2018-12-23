×
WWE Storyline Update: Tommaso Ciampa takes a dig at other WWE Champions

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
News
208   //    23 Dec 2018, 22:21 IST

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa is no stranger to telling it like it is.
What's the story?

The WWE is full of champions from brand to brand. RAW. SmackDown Live. 205 Live. And of course, NXT. Having said that, NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa commented on a recent photo provided where WWE asked the WWE Universe who their favorite champion of 2018 was. Ciampa held nothing back in letting his thoughts be heard.

In case you didn't know....

Tommaso Ciampa has been NXT Champion since early August when he defeated Aleister Black for the championship on an episode of NXT, thanks in part to an unintended assist (for the time) from former best friend and bitter rival, Johnny Gargano.

Since then, Ciampa has been on a reign of terror as he has defeated anyone who steps in his path including the likes of Aleister Black, Johnny Gargano, and Velveteen Dream. He is currently feuding with Black and recently rekindled the friendship he and Gargano had as "D.I.Y." on a recent episode of NXT, even if for a temporary moment, through a common enemy in Aleister Black.

The heart of the matter

Ciampa took the recent post by the WWE to heart and sounded off (in character) on his Twitter page. Rightfully so, he calls NXT the "A-Show" due to him being their champion and thus having the NXT Championship as the most prestigious title in the WWE today, as you can see below.

What's next

Tommaso Ciampa vs Aleister Black has been signed for the upcoming NXT Takeover: Phoenix, which will take place on January 26th 2019 from Phoenix, AZ during Royal Rumble weekend.

Are you looking forward to this match-up? Let us know in the comments below. As always continue to support and follow Sportskeeda for all your latest wrestling news and results!

Brandon Ewing
ANALYST
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
