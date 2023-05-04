WWE could strip Rhea Ripley of her championship if Backlash title defense ends in a controversial manner

Rhea Ripley is the SmackDown Women's Champion, but it has already been announced that she is now a part of the RAW brand. Bianca Belair has taken the RAW Women's title over to SmackDown, and at some point, the two women will need to swap titles.

WWE made a mess of the same situation when Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were forced to swap Championships a few years ago, and this could be the same if the company is unable to fix it.

Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Zelina Vega this weekend at Backlash, and this could be the perfect place for her to be stripped of the title and then handed the RAW title instead.

If the match ends in a controversial manner once again, with both LWO and Judgment Day failing to give the bout an official ending, then Adam Pearce could make the call to take the championship and award the RAW Women's title to the winner of the rematch instead.

WWE needs to avoid Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair having the same swap as Charlotte and Becky Lynch

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch definitely suffered after that terrible swap segment, and taking a Championship from a heel makes more sense than someone like Rhea actually swapping titles in the center of the ring.

Bianca Belair could hand hers back willingly and be handed the SmackDown Women's Championship in return. Still, Rhea Ripley has made a career out of refusing to play by the rules, so there is no way she will be handed the title back or swapping it unless it is taken by force.

Backlash Premium Live Event would be the perfect place for the championship to be taken so that she can be handed another one in the coming weeks.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will give up the SmackDown Women's Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

