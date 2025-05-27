WWE subtly confirmed Roman Reigns will not return at Money in the Bank 2025? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns hasn’t been seen on WWE television since Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker thrashed him on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Undisputed Tribal Chief reportedly took time off from television but was expected to return near Money in the Bank 2025. However, on this week’s RAW, the Stamford-based promotion might have subtly confirmed that the OTC would not return at MITB.
The latest episode of Monday Night RAW saw a blockbuster Triple Threat qualifying bout between Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, and Sami Zayn. The bout ended in chaos. Dominik Mysterio interfered and threw a chair inside the ring to 'help' the Prince capture the win.
However, Dominik's game plan backfired as the steel chair went a bit further, and when Balor tried to grab the chair, Rollins changed the momentum entirely. Rollins connected his signature Stomp on the inaugural Universal Champion, connecting his face on the steel chair, pinned him to secure victory, and punched his ticket to the 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match.
The Visionary’s win may have also subtly leaked Roman Reigns’ status for the upcoming PLE. The Tribal Chief was expected to compete in a tag team bout against Seth Rollins and his heel crew. However, now Rollins is officially part of the traditional Money in the Bank 2025 Ladder bout.
Meanwhile, Zayn and Punk could take on Reed and Breakker. This leaves the OTC with no challenger, suggesting that Reigns might miss the MITB and return near SummerSlam 2025.
That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed; the analysis is merely based on current storyline progression.
Former WWE champion praised Roman Reigns
While speaking on his Impulsive Podcast, the former United States Champion, Logan Paul, broke character and talked highly about the former Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns. He expressed that the OTC had more aura than any other guest on his podcast.
Moreover, he said the atmosphere changes whenever Roman Reigns enters any WWE show or PLE.
"You want to know who had the most aura on the show? In my opinion, I think it was Roman Reigns. He's a guy who enters the room and everyone is like, 'Who the f*ck is that guy?' Watch him come out at a WWE event. Man, I swear to God, like, something in the atmosphere changes. The whole stadium is just watching this guy," he said.
It will be interesting to see when Roman Reigns returns to WWE television.