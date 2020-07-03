WWE suffers a big blow as travel restriction loophole available to them closes

WWE is facing even more issues as they continue to host their shows on a weekly basis.

WWE tapings are going to get even more difficult for Superstars with the travel restrictions in place.

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

WWE has been facing extreme circumstances ever since the Covid-19 pandemic became the huge problem that it is now. Every company has been facing massive obstacles since the start of the pandemic, as they have looked to continue functioning normally as far as possible. It was recently reported by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE had been using a loophole to subvert the quarantine issues that were in place when it came to travel restrictions in the United States of America. Now, the loophole is no longer an option for WWE and they may be facing even bigger obstacles than they had before, with their options for travel for their WWE Superstars reducing even further.

WWE loophole for travel through Philadelphia closes

As was reported by Dave Meltzer last week, WWE was using Philadelphia to get WWE Superstars from the North-East to get to Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

Travelers arriving in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut from Covid-19 hotspots are currently supposed to quarantine for 14 days, but this has not stopped WWE from flying their wrestlers from these states to the Performance Center. The company was using a loophole by which wrestlers from these states would drive down to Philadelphia, and then catch a plane from there to Orlando, attend the WWE tapings, and then return to Philadelphia before going to their home state. This allowed WWE Superstars to avoid the 14-day quarantine, which would have come as a big relief for the organization.

Effective midnight tonight: A joint incoming travel advisory from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut states all individuals traveling from states with significant community spread of COVID-19 must quarantine for a 14-day period. — State of New York (@NYGov) June 24, 2020

Now, WWE will have to find some other way to get around the travel restrictions, because, as reported by Wrestling News Co, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has now imposed the same rules in his state, with a 14-day quarantine rule now in place.

Masks were also made mandatory for the state.

#COVID19 UPDATE: In Pennsylvania, masks must now be worn whenever anyone leaves home.



This is essential to stopping the recent increase in #COVID19 cases in Pennsylvania.



More about this requirement: https://t.co/86fURayk6c pic.twitter.com/XuK38ALi2V — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 1, 2020

Advertisement

If WWE does choose to disregard these rules and have their WWE Superstars and employees fly through such states where the rules are in place, then the talent and the staff could be fined $1,000 for a first offense, $2,000 for a second offense and a $10,000 fine for all further offenses.

It remains to be seen how WWE will get around this travel restriction now.