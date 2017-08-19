WWE SummerSlam 2017: 5 Possible endings to AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens (with Shane McMahon as special guest referee)

A clean win, a massive return or a shocking heel turn?

Shane McMahon officiates as Kevin Owens and AJ Styles clash for the US Title

I think we can all unanimously agree that John Cena's US Open Challenge was a legendary run in his career. Not only did he dispel the myth that he couldn't wrestle, he also elevated the Title and every Superstar that walked out to challenge him for it.

But just when it seemed like Cena's run with the Championship would be an impossible act to follow, along came Kevin Owens.

Entitled to a fault, belligerent on the microphone and capable in the ring, the Canadian quite nicely filled the void that was left by the Leader of the Cenation.

Was the Title made to look as important as it did when Cena was putting on weekly wrestling clinics? Perhaps not. But you can't deny that Kevin Owens constantly kept it in the news with the 'New Face of America' run.

Only, he had a generous measure of help along the way from another man too.

One quick look at Wikipedia and you'd realize that the two most prominent names on the list of United States Champions ever since John Cena lost it, have been Kevin Owens and AJ Styles.

The two have shadowed one another for quite a while now, challenging each other in the ring and cementing the US Title as, perhaps, the most important Championship on SmackDown Live today with their closely contested rivalry.

Add a dash of magic from Chris Jericho once in a while, and you full well understand why - despite being passed on from one man to another like a hot potato - the US Championship match at SummerSlam between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens still feels like a big deal.

And the inclusion of Shane McMahon into the mix, as a special referee, only augments that.

Will AJ Styles be able to retain the US Championship and restore a degree of stability to the Title picture? Or will Kevin Owens' assertion that dubious refereeing was the only reason why he isn't still Champion be proven true?

While we wait with bated breath till Sunday to find out, here are 5 possible endings to the AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens US Championship Match at WWE SummerSlam.