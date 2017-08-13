WWE SummerSlam 2017: 5 possible endings to the WWE Universal Championship Fatal Four-Way match

Who will exit WWE Summerslam 2017 as the WWE Universal Champion?

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 13 Aug 2017, 18:43 IST

Can anyone stop The Beast Incarnate?

The WWE Universal Championship makes another reappearance at a WWE pay-per-view at WWE Summerslam 2017 as Brock Lesnar defends his title against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns, and Samoa Joe in a Fatal Four-Way match.

It's a welcome change to see Lesnar defending the title in back to back pay-per-views involving superstars from Monday Night Raw following his victory over Joe at WWE Great Balls of Fire 2017, back in July.

This represents The Beast Incarnate's toughest challenge yet as he faces four legitimate monsters in the form of Joe, Reigns, and Strowman -- all of whom have been booked to look like they can topple Lesnar and ascent to the top of the WWE's red brand.

With the added stipulation that Brock and his advocate, Paul Heyman, will both leave the professional wrestling promotion should the WWE Universal Championship change hands, things are more intriguing than ever in terms of the top championship on Monday Nights.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 possible finishes to the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman vs Samoa Joe Fatal Four-Way match for the WWE Universal Championship:

#5 Jon Jones costs Brock Lesnar the match

A UFC dream fight in the making?

If you've been following the world of MMA recently, you know that Jon Jones returned to defeat Daniel Cormier and become the new UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Immediately after the fight, he called out Brock Lesnar for a super fight. And now, there are rumours swirling around that "Bones" will be ringside for WWE Summerslam 2017.

So, there is a chance that he interferes in proceedings and costs "The Beast Incarnate" the WWE Universal Championship? It's unlikely, but certainly possible. After all, this makes the whole Brock leaving WWE thing more intriguing.

A UFC super fight between Lesnar and Jones could be on the cards and the build up to that fight might very well originate in Brooklyn when Lesnar defends his title against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, and Samoa Joe.